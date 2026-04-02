Maryland takes a major step forward in supporting families and individuals at risk of elopement, as all five bills comprising the LEAD Act have officially passed the House and are now moving to the Senate. The LEAD Act (Laila’s Elopement Awareness and Dissemination Act) represents a comprehensive approach to preventing and responding to life-threatening elopement incidents among people with intellectual or cognitive disabilities.

This impactful legislation is inspired by Laila, the daughter of Laila’s Gift founder and CEO Shari Bailey. Bailey’s personal experience as a caregiver to her twin daughter, who is at risk of elopement, has driven this advocacy and the thoughtful framework behind the five-bill package. Elopement (which occurs when a child or adult with significant needs wanders away into potentially dangerous circumstances) is a daily reality for thousands of Maryland families.

The LEAD Act Gains Traction in Annapolis

The LEAD Act Gains Traction in Annapolis

The LEAD Act covers elopement across all ages and works by supporting family caregivers with practical resources and policy solutions. The framework also highlights collaboration with schools and first responders (recognizing their essential role in elopement prevention and emergency response).

By strengthening community awareness and providing tools and support for those most affected, the LEAD Act shows how advocacy becomes action. To learn more or find ways to support this important cause, visit LailasGift.org/lead.