The Johns Hopkins Burn Center stands apart as Maryland’s only accredited, specialized resource for burn care. With dedicated teams at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for adults and at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center for children fourteen and under, the center provides life-saving expertise for patients from across the Mid-Atlantic and, at times, from around the globe.

Expertise in treating burns is more important than ever as everyday technology brings new safety concerns. Lithium-ion batteries, found in everything from phones and laptops to e-bikes and even kids’ toys, pack a powerful punch in a tiny package. But with so much energy in a compact cell, these batteries can quickly turn hazardous if mishandled. Overcharging, using damaged batteries, or even storing e-cigarettes in your pocket can lead to overheating, sparks, or in rare cases, explosions.

The Dangers of Lithium-Ion Batteries

The Dangers of Lithium-Ion batteries

Johns Hopkins Burn Center stresses the importance of a few simple safety habits at home. Buying batteries from reputable sources, charging devices responsibly, and properly recycling used batteries helps prevent dangerous accidents. Taking these precautions ensures that the technology families rely on stays safe, reducing the risk of burns and injuries.

For more tips or to learn about treatment and prevention, the Johns Hopkins Burn Center serves as a trusted partner—committed to keeping both adults and children safe in an increasingly connected world.