St. Kitts Tourism

Ready to escape and unwind while still staying safe? St. Kitts & Nevis is one of the smallest independent nations in the world. Know for its authentic Caribbean charm, absolute tranquility, romantic beaches, luxury accommodations and one of the lowest rates of Covid in the Caribbean.

American Airlines travels from Baltimore to St. Kitts (via Miami) three times a week, making it an easy trip. Many hotels are offering a "vacation in place" upon arrival, having guests stay on hotel grounds and enjoy amenities, beaches, bars, and restaurants for at least 7 days. Guests are required to take a PCR test and upload results before travel.

There are also lots of great deals, like the Five Day Getaway promotion (for travel through September 5 , must book by July 31) Several hotels are participating, including the Park Hyatt St. Kitts and the St. Kitts Marriott. As part of the promotion, these hotels are adding extra perks including a complimentary room upgrade, breakfast for four and some value-add extras.

