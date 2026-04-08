Weis Markets has been a trusted name in neighborhood grocery shopping since 1912. With 202 stores across the Mid Atlantic, the company serves families throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia. Weis stands out for its commitment to community, always looking for ways to support local families both inside and outside their stores.

This season, Weis Markets is teaming up with WMAR and Leveling the Playing Field for the annual Pack the Park event. On April 15, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., community members are invited to join in by donating gently loved sports equipment. Every piece of gear collected helps open new opportunities for local kids, encouraging healthy play and teamwork where it’s needed most.

Pack the Park with Weis Markets and WMAR

Pack the Park with Weis Markets and WMAR

The partnership with Pack the Park is more than just a donation drive—it’s a reminder of the power community has when everyone comes together. Whether you drop off a glove, soccer ball, or bat, your contribution helps make sure every child has the chance to get in the game.

Want to join in or learn more? Visit wmar2news.com/packthepark and follow Weis Markets on Facebook for updates and ways to help make a difference this year.