Running a business shouldn’t mean running yourself ragged. That’s the driving philosophy behind On Call COO, founded by Melissa Franks, a business strategist with over 25 years of C-suite experience leading billion-dollar transformations at Fortune 500 companies. Now, she’s bringing that executive expertise to female entrepreneurs and growing businesses, offering fractional COO and strategy services designed to build sustainable success and actually give owners their time back.

Melissa says was truly sets On Call COO apart is her people-first approach. She says high-performing businesses are built on more than smart systems—they’re built around the lives and goals of their founders. Instead of simply optimizing processes, Melissa works side by side with clients to create companies that allow them to reclaim freedom, flexibility, and balance.

As the “hustle harder” mentality comes under question, Melissa champions what she calls "a smarter way forward" for high-achieving women and innovative entrepreneurs. She encourages business owners to focus on structure rather than sheer effort, identifying decision bottlenecks and operational gaps that can keep founders stuck at the center of every issue. With today’s leaders seeking growth that doesn’t come at the cost of well-being, these solutions are more relevant than ever in 2026.

Melissa Franks: "On Call COO"

Melissa Franks: "On Call COO"

On Call COO is now welcoming new clients who are ready to move past their growth plateau and scale with confidence. Founder and entrepreneur readers can learn more or schedule a complimentary discovery call at melissafranks.com/fractionalcooservices. For additional insights, resources, and inspiring conversations, the Opt In podcast is also available at melissafranks.com.