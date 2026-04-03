The Maryland Food Bank is on a mission to end hunger and strengthen communities across the state. As a nonprofit hunger-relief organization, they work in partnership with more than 760 local agencies, stretching from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore. Every day, their statewide network provides enough food for over 119,000 meals—supporting children, seniors, veterans, and hard-working families. While they focus on meeting immediate needs, they also tackle the root causes of hunger, striving for long-term stability and healthier futures.

April brings an extra spotlight to their efforts as National Volunteer Month celebrates the essential role volunteers play in making a difference. Volunteers are the backbone of the Maryland Food Bank’s work, sorting and packing food in their warehouses, assisting in the kitchen and Education & Demonstration Garden, and even harvesting crops through the Farm to Food Bank initiative. The impact is impressive: in the fiscal year 2025, more than 8,000 volunteers completed nearly 42,000 shifts, contributing service valued at $1.85 million. Their dedication helps ensure nutritious food reaches neighbors who need it most.

Maryland Food Bank Looking for Volunteers

Maryland Food Bank Looking for Volunteers

This month is the perfect time to join the movement and make an impact. Anyone can take action—learn more and sign up for a volunteer shift at mdfoodbank.org/volunteer. Whether you lend a hand in the warehouse, garden, or out in the fields, every effort helps move Maryland closer to ending hunger for good.