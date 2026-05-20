Kelly + Co Realty's share the true cost of waiting to buy

In a market characterized by limited inventory, waiting often means missing out on appreciation and paying more for the same home later. Even modest price growth can outpace what buyers believe they save by holding off, especially when competition begins to heat up again.

Ceit Leslie of Kelly + Co Realty Renting versus owning is another key consideration. Rent tends to increase year after year, while a fixed rate mortgage locks in monthly housing costs. Over time, rising rent without building equity makes it harder to save and get ahead financially.



Kelly + Co Realty's Ceit Leslie shares the true cost of waiting to buy

Kelly + Co Realty share the true cost of waiting to buy

Ceit explains that waiting for rates to drop is a common strategy, but lower rates tend to bring more buyers into the market, which can drive prices higher and lead to bidding wars. In many cases, buyers are better off purchasing when they are ready financially and refinancing later. Rather than trying to time the market perfectly on both rates and prices, a smart, personalized approach is more effective.

For buyers needing extra time to strengthen their finances, such as improving credit or saving for a down payment, waiting can make sense. But those who are prepared should consider moving sooner. Delaying out of fear can result in higher prices, fewer options, and the missed opportunity to start building equity.

For more info or to connect with Kelly + Co Realty, head to their website at kellycorealty.com