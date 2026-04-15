Kelly + Co Realty’s Real Estate Record regularly highlights Baltimore’s most desirable neighborhoods, and Roland Park always stands out. For Kelly + Co, helping clients find the right home means understanding the lifestyle, energy, and authentic sense of community that make a place special. Roland Park offers tree-lined streets, classic architecture, and a close-knit, small-town feeling that is unique in the heart of the city.

Buyers exploring this neighborhood find a range of beautiful homes, from timeless Tudors and Colonials to historic rowhomes and gracious porch-front houses. The area’s reputation for stability is well earned, with residents often putting down roots for years, making homes here some of the most sought-after and competitive in Baltimore.



Kelly + Co Realty's "Real Estate Record" takes us to Roland Park

Kelly + Co Realty's "Real Estate Record" takes us to Roland Park

Away from major roads, Roland Park feels unexpectedly peaceful and green. Neighbors connect at community events and are quick to offer a warm welcome. Recent excitement is building as the nearby Cross Keys district undergoes a vibrant expansion. New restaurants and local businesses are opening their doors, including standouts like Luna Oaxaca, which adds authentic flavor and new energy to the area after building a loyal following in Bel Air.

Kelly + Co Realty loves how Roland Park blends cherished tradition with a fresh wave of convenience and cultural excitement. Through The Real Estate Record, the team celebrates not just the homes themselves, but also everything that makes this neighborhood a true destination—from its deep roots to the new experiences just around the corner for every resident.