Navigating the “renovate or relocate” debate can feel daunting, but real estate expert Elizabeth Patterson of Kelly + Co Realty brings clarity to the decision. She breaks it down simply: when your space or neighborhood no longer suits your lifestyle—or when the cost of renovations starts to outweigh any future return—it may be time to think about moving.

Still, smart updates add real value. Kitchens, bathrooms, finished basements, and functional outdoor spaces often offer the best returns, Elizabeth notes. The secret is choosing improvements that balance durability with broad appeal—steer clear of fleeting trends and highly personalized choices. High-end luxury isn’t necessary, but quality and intention should come through in every project.

Elizabeth encourages homeowners to look beyond interest rates when considering a move. The total monthly payment is what matters most, so flexibility with finances is key and trying to time the market perfectly is less important than many think.



Kelly + Co Realty - Renovate or Relocate?

Kelly + Co Realty - Renovate or Relocate?

One of the biggest missteps she sees? Homeowners pouring resources into the wrong spaces or finishes that miss the mark with today’s buyers. Consulting an experienced local Realtor, like the team at Kelly + Co Realty, helps ensure that each renovation supports both your daily life and long-term resale value.

With thoughtful planning and the right guidance, finding your next perfect place—or making your current one work—feels less overwhelming and much more rewarding.