Humanigen - New COVID Treatment

As we move forward with the covid-19 vaccine, it's important to remember than not everyone can or will be vaccinated. It's important to keep working on covid treatments as well, so that the treatments and vaccine can work together to help us move past the pandemic.

Current treatments include steroids and Remdesivir, which are authorized for emergency use by the FDA. Humanigen has developed a new antibody treatment called Lenzilumab, which can improve outcomes of those already hospitalized and on oxygen by more than 50%.

Learn more here.