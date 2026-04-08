The Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) is taking a significant step toward digital inclusion with a new partnership alongside the Baltimore City Office of Information Technology (BCIT) and Port Networks. Together, they are investing $22 million to deliver fast, affordable broadband to more than 4,000 public housing units in eight HABC properties.

This project means every unit will be equipped with a fiber connection, offering residents access to gigabit broadband service at an unbeatable price of $20 per month through Port Networks. All households will have the option to benefit from high-speed internet—without contracts, data caps, throttling, or hidden charges. Residents remain free to choose whether or not to sign up, putting control directly in their hands.



Housing Authority of Baltimore City Gets the Community Connected

Housing Authority of Baltimore City Gets the Community Connected

The initiative is part of Baltimore City’s Digital Equity and Broadband Strategy, which aims to close connectivity gaps and ensure every resident can access reliable, affordable internet. By prioritizing digital equity, HABC and its partners are empowering families, supporting education, expanding career opportunities, and making daily life smoother for thousands.

To learn more about how this project is shaping Baltimore’s future and supporting community growth, visit the Housing Authority of Baltimore City for updates and resources on digital connectivity.