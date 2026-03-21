Grace & Glory has become a Sunday morning staple for Baltimore, delivering inspiration, community connection, and uplifting gospel music for a quarter of a century. As the city’s top gospel program since its creation in 2001, this original WMAR production draws viewers together with heartfelt messages from local churches, important community updates, and soulful sounds that set the tone for the week ahead.

Now, Grace & Glory is celebrating its 25th anniversary, marking a milestone in both faith broadcasting and local media. For many families across Baltimore, the program is much more than a TV show. It is a tradition—a time to gather, reflect, and celebrate the spirit of the city. The dedication to sharing stories of hope and unity remains as strong as ever.

"Grace & Glory" Celebrates 25 Years on WMAR



For viewers old and new, Sunday mornings from 7:00 to 8:00 AM on WMAR are an invitation to tune in, connect with community, and join in honoring both the history and future of Baltimore’s beloved gospel program.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Grace & Glory on Sunday, March 29rd and discover why this show continues to inspire, uplift, and unite Baltimore every Sunday morning.

