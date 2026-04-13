Excitement is building across Maryland as Preakness Preview Day gears up at Laurel Park, setting the stage for one of the most iconic events in thoroughbred racing. With Pimlico Race Course undergoing construction, both Preakness Preview Day and the prestigious Preakness Stakes are coming together at Laurel Park this season—bringing a new energy to the state’s rich horse racing tradition.

The Maryland Jockey Club, the nation’s oldest sporting association, continues to lead the way in blending history with innovation. This year’s Preakness Preview Day promises a full lineup of stakes races, dynamic fan experiences, and hands-on activities like the popular handicapping challenge. Whether you are a seasoned racing fan or making your first visit, the atmosphere at Laurel Park is designed to welcome everyone into the heart of the action.

Get Ready for Preakness Preview Day at Laurel Park

Get Ready for Preakness Preview Day at Laurel Park

More than just a run-up to the Triple Crown, Preview Day serves as an open invitation to experience Maryland’s horse racing community firsthand. By actively investing in the fan experience and the future of the sport, the Maryland Jockey Club ensures racing remains a vibrant part of the state’s culture for years to come.

As the eyes of the racing world turn to Laurel Park, both devoted fans and curious newcomers have the chance to become part of an unforgettable Preakness season. This year, history is being made where tradition meets a bold new chapter—all at the finish line at Laurel Park.