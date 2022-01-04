Finley Alexander Wealth Management - New Year Checklist

A new year means a fresh start, and keeping your financial goals might not be as hard as you think.

In general, you should make sure you're financially ready for the year ahead by double checking your beneficiaries on your policies. Get your legal papers in order as well. Make sure your your will, power of attorney, and any advanced health directives are in place according to your wishes.

Some people can get caught up in the idea of list making and goal setting so much that they feel overwhelmed by all the goals they've set before they even begin.

Choose 1-3 financial goals that are attainable, and set a hard date to have them done by. Tackling your list in small chunks can add up to lots of things accomplished.

