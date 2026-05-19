Family-owned Kelly Benefits celebrates 50 years of service to the community

Kelly Benefits is celebrating a major milestone this year as the Maryland-based company marks 50 years in business.

Founded in 1976 in the basement of the Kelly family home in Timonium, the organization has grown into a leading provider of group insurance, employee benefits administration and technology, retirement planning, and payroll solutions. Today, Kelly Benefits employs nearly 500 people and serves thousands of employers and employees nationwide.

Even through decades of growth, the company has remained grounded in the same principles it was founded on: a people-first mindset, long-term relationships, and a commitment to clients, brokers, employees, and the surrounding community.

The anniversary also represents an important moment of generational transition for the business. Members of the third generation of the Kelly family — including Frank Kelly III’s sons, nephews, and nieces — are stepping into leadership roles, helping guide the company into its next chapter while continuing the values that shaped its first five decades.



Family-owned company Kelly Benefits celebrates 50 years of service to the community

Family-owned company Kelly Benefits celebrates 50 years of service to the community

For Frank Kelly III, the milestone year carries personal significance as well. Alongside the company’s anniversary celebration, he is also marking the release of his new book, Love & Go: 12 Powerful Truths for a Blessed Life.

The book reflects on lessons, experiences, and defining moments from his life as both a member of the Kelly family and a longtime leader within the organization, offering insight into the philosophy that has helped shape both the company’s culture and its continued success.

As Kelly Benefits looks ahead, the organization remains focused on balancing innovation and growth with the family-centered values that have defined it since the beginning.