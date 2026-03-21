March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and Chimes is at the heart of the celebration in Maryland. Partnering with the Maryland Association of Community Services, Chimes makes it their mission to help people with developmental disabilities lead vibrant, fulfilling lives every day. Through engaging day programs, life and job skills training, and connections to employment, Chimes supports individuals as they find their passion and purpose.

Across Maryland, you’ll find Chimes’ influence in neighborhoods, workplaces, and community events. Their residential services are woven throughout Central Maryland, offering homes, friendships, and support where people can thrive. But one of the most exciting aspects is Chimes’ commitment to employment. People with disabilities are building careers at places like BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, Home Depot, Staples, and local colleges and universities. Every new opportunity is a step forward—not just for the individuals, but for the communities that welcome them.

Chimes Maryland & Maryland Association of Community Services

Chimes Maryland & Maryland Association of Community Services

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is a reminder to celebrate possibility. It’s about shining a light on the talents and contributions people with disabilities bring to work, school, and everyday life. With Chimes leading the way, more Marylanders are seeing the value of inclusion and the promise of a future where everyone’s potential can be realized.

Discover more about Chimes and see how you can help build a more inclusive community, where every day is filled with opportunity and meaning.