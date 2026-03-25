With rising costs and economic uncertainty affecting households across the country, many Americans are rethinking their financial routines. Financial Literacy Month offers a reminder to take stock of spending, saving, and budgeting habits, empowering consumers to build confidence and stability in their day-to-day finances.

Adam Davis of Capital One shares practical advice for those looking to boost their money management without making drastic changes. He recommends beginning with quick “money checkups” to review current habits and set realistic goals. Small steps, like automating savings or bills, can make budgeting easier and help pave the way for positive change. Exploring different budgeting frameworks also allows individuals to find an approach that fits their lifestyle and goals.



Capital One Stresses Financial Literacy

Capital One Stresses Financial Literacy

Building financial stability doesn’t have to mean a complete overhaul. With simple strategies and consistent effort, it is possible to strengthen money habits and move toward greater financial confidence. Capital One’s guidance helps consumers find momentum, starting with clear steps that anyone can adopt. Check out CapitalOne.com/FinancialHub for more information.