The Villain Arts Tattoo Arts Festival is taking over the Baltimore Convention Center from Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, welcoming more than one thousand artists from around the world. This event brings an exciting energy to the city as tattoo lovers, collectors, and curious newcomers gather for a weekend dedicated to creativity and self-expression. Visitors have the rare opportunity to meet world-renowned tattoo artists as well as rising local talent, book tattoo appointments, browse art exhibitions, and experience live entertainment in a lively, welcoming atmosphere.

More than just an expo, the Villain Arts Festival celebrates tattooing as both art and culture. The event also features a bustling marketplace with unique vendors and one-of-a-kind finds. Attendees can see firsthand how tattooing spans styles, traditions, and techniques, and discover how artists honor the past while pushing their craft forward.

Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival celebrates its 18th year in Charm City

Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival celebrates its 18th year in Charm City

Founded by Troy Timpel in 1999, Villain Arts has grown from a single Philadelphia convention into the largest touring tattoo festival organizer in the world, hosting more than thirty shows across the country each year. No matter the city, every event channels the passion, skill, and shared identity that make tattoo culture so powerful.

The Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival welcomes all ages, and children under twelve enjoy free admission, making it an accessible event for families and fans alike. For anyone intrigued by tattoo culture or in search of their next masterpiece, the Villain Arts Tattoo Arts Festival in Baltimore promises a weekend of inspiration, artistry, and community.