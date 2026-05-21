Arvina Care Group is dedicated to helping individuals with differing abilities live full, meaningful lives within the community. As a family-oriented agency approved by the Developmental Disabilities Administration, it offers a range of services including personal support, residential care, community development, employment assistance, respite care, transportation, nursing, and supported living.

Currently serving all four regions of Maryland, their focus is on ensuring safety, well-being, and long-term stability for the individuals they support. The organization’s emphasis on staff retention reflects its deep commitment to fostering a caring and dedicated team that provides consistent, quality care for years to come.

Arvina Care supports individuals with differing abilities live their best lives Arvina Care supports individuals with differing abilities live their best lives

This organization is more than a service provider; it is a voice for families and individuals seeking inclusion and respect. In a time when policies and budgets threaten to silence these voices, Arvina Care Group advocates for recognition and equitable representation at both state and federal levels. They believe that normalizing the presence of differently abled individuals reduces bias, challenges misconceptions, and helps build a more inclusive society. With each voice they raise, they work toward a future where every individual is valued and supported as a vital part of the community.

For more information or to learn how you can support their mission, visit arvinacaregroup.com. Together, awareness and advocacy can change perceptions and create a truly inclusive world.