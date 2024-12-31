Getting results: New roof for scammed homeowner; mobility scooter donated to couple

BALTIMORE — When you need a problem solved, you turn to WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii, and in the last year she’s responded to hundreds of complaints. Not all of them made our newscasts, but we’re taking a look back at the ones that did and the results.

Ozzie Campbell had a tough start to the year.

“I thought they were fixing my roof, and they weren’t. They just took my money and left and didn’t come back. And this is the only place I can stay,” Campbell told Sofastaii.

Campbell lost thousands to a contractor who offered to fix her roof. Instead, he left it in worse shape and abandoned the job.

“It just pours down, and in the middle room it’s the same way,” said Campbell.

Then our report reached two people who had the means and the skills to make things right.

“I was like, this is this is my job. I want to do this. I want to take care of this homeowner,” said Virgil Murphy, owner of Shared Stories Home and Remodeling, a Baltimore-based business.

Murphy teamed up with the Roof Gallery in Atlanta to replace Campbell’s roof free of charge.

“It was horrible. And I think about my mom, my aunts, my grandmother, my sister and all that, if it was me in that situation, I'd be doing the first thing I can to get that taken care of,” said Murphy.

And he did that along with a team of people.

“No more rain in my house. I can sleep in my bed. Thank you, Lord. Thank you!” Campbell exclaimed.

Like Campbell, the Moons didn't get what they paid for. And they contacted WMAR-2 News when the mobility scooter they ordered online came in plastic wrap and fit in their mailbox.

Barbara Moon bought a $600 scooter, then received a collapsible cane. And when she called the company seeking a replacement or refund, she got neither.

“It would have helped my husband a lot who cannot get around, unless he uses a walker,” said Moon.

WMAR-2 News reached out to the Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) after noticing that the business’s website stated a portion of sales went to the non-profit.

“No, no donations from them,” said Chris Brand, president of FODAC.

Brand disputes collaborating with the business and requested their name be removed from the website. And after becoming aware of the situation, the non-profit decided to gift the Moons one of their donated scooters.

“This was just a one-off where we wanted to help the disaster of that situation who needed that equipment and lost their money, lost the access to it. And so, we thought, let's just, you know, make something positive out of something terrible for this, this family,” Brand said.

“It was very nice. And I appreciate all the help that you gave me,” said Moon.

If you have a matter for Mallory, email her at Mallory@wmar.com. Or to get assistance sooner, check out WMAR-2 News' consumer guide. There you'll find many resources and details on the agency's overseeing business complaints, home improvement, vehicle, and insurance issues, plus what to do if you're facing eviction or need help with paying certain bills.