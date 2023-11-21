Couple's $600 mobility scooter order ends in $40 cane surprise

BALTIMORE — While searching for a mobility scooter, a couple came across an ad on Facebook. The price was good, reviews were positive, and it came with a money-back guarantee. But after they paid for the scooter, something different came in the mail.

UprightCane's website listed everything Barbara Moon wanted in a mobility scooter for her husband. It was discounted from $1,499 down to $599.95, came with important features, a risk-free trial, advertised Medicare coverage, and offered free two-day shipping.

“We did look through some [scooters] with Medicare but some of them are $1,700 and $2,000, so this one was a good price and it sounded reasonable,” said Moon.

She opted to use Affirm, a buy now pay later service, breaking down her purchase into four payments of around $150.

“I ordered it on the 10th [of September]. After about a week and a half, I inquired as to when it was going to come,” Moon said.

She said the company told her it’d arrive in the next day or two, and on September 18, something was delivered.

“This was it. It was all wrapped up like that in the mailbox,” said Moon, holding an item covered in bubble wrap.

“It didn't even have an envelope on it?” asked WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii.

“No. This was way the it was. It was all wrapped up and taped,” Moon responded.

“So, no delivery information?” Sofastaii asked.

“No, it was just in my mailbox,” said Moon.

Moon found an UprightCane in her mailbox that retails on their website for $40. She did not receive the nearly $600 mobility scooter she ordered and paid for.

“I tried calling them. I was on hold for 45 minutes, four or five times. Never did get a person. I emailed them and they said, well, it's been delivered. There's nothing you can do about it,” said Moon.

A customer service representative responded to Moon that her cancellation request was denied, and to receive a refund, she’d need to ship the order back to them.

WMAR-2 News tried contacting UprightCane by phone, email, and their website form, but so far, no response.

There isn’t a business address listed on the website. At the bottom, it states they are a U.S. based company that manufactures and ships from Fort Myers, Florida, however, we couldn’t find a business registered under that name on Florida’s Department of State website.

And according to the terms of service on UprightCane’s website, services provided by the company “shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Pakistan.”

We also noticed that shipment information for Moon’s order listed a shipping partner with an office in Pakistan.

Moon said there was one other thing on their website that moved her to do business with the company.

“It said on there that with your sale, we give to some charity,” said Moon.

It didn't specify which ones, however, on the checkout page, shoppers had the option to donate to the Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC).

WMAR-2 News contacted FODAC to ask if they've received any donations through this company.

In an email, Chris Brand, the non-profit’s CEO, wrote: “We have not heard of this company, nor had any conversations or agreements about their raising money on our behalf.”

Once again, we asked UprightCane about this and didn't hear back. As of Monday, it appears FODAC’s name is no longer listed on their website.

“It would have helped my husband a lot, who cannot get around unless he uses a walker," said Moon. "I have to push him in a wheelchair, and it would help him a lot to be able to go and do things as a family."

Moon reached out to Affirm for a refund. An Affirm spokesperson confirmed payments have been paused while they review this dispute.

An Affirm spokesperson sent WMAR-2 News the statement below:

“Every aspect of the consumer experience matters at Affirm, and we do our best to support all consumers throughout their purchasing journey. This includes contacting a merchant directly to help with an issue if the merchant is unresponsive. Once Affirm has initiated a purchase dispute, any remaining, related payments are paused while the dispute is reviewed.”

For more information on Affirm’s dispute process, click here.

And UprightCane recently responded to Moon's Better Business Bureau complaint. The business wrote:

"We take your situation very seriously and are committed to investigating this matter thoroughly. We will review the shipping and tracking details to understand why the scooter has not been delivered as expected. We will also look into the communication and customer service challenges you faced.

Regarding the payments you have made and the interactions with your credit card company, we will ensure that this matter is handled correctly and fairly, given the discrepancies in the delivery and charges for a product you have not received.

We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this situation has caused. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue and will keep you updated on the progress of our investigation."

Moon said they're still searching for a scooter, but they plan to do their shopping in-person.

And if you’re interested in donating to FODAC to assist with their mission of providing durable medical equipment (DME) such as wheelchairs and hospital beds at little or no cost to the disabled and their families, click here.