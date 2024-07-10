Matter for Mallory: Your guide to being an informed consumer

Have a "Matter for Mallory"? Contact her at Mallory@wmar.com

Are you having problems with a home builder or home project?

Maryland has several resources in place to help homeowners throughout the state. We've compiled 3 great links to get you started. The Maryland Office of the Attorney General has a Home Builder Registration Unit, we've provided a link to a form you'll want to fill out to report any issues. You'll also find links to Maryland's "Home Builder Guaranty Fund" and a booklet outlining your consumer rights as a home buyer in Maryland. Maryland Home Builder Claim Form Home Builder Guaranty Fund Consumer rights for Maryland home buyers

Have a vehicle related issue?

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration can help you with all sorts of complaints, all in one location. The MVA deals with everything from handicap parking complaints to dealer complaints. Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration

Do you have an insurance issue?

The Maryland Insurance Administration is best equipped to resolve insurance-related disputes. The agency serves as a mediator between consumers and insurers and can better review your policy and ensure it's being honored. The administration deals with all types of insurance issues: car, home, health, etc. Here is where you can file a complaint

Are you facing eviction?

We get a lot of calls and emails to the newsroom when people face eviction and other uncertain housing situations. Below are a list of resources compiled over the years to help people facing eviction, but also to inform you of your rights as a tenant in Maryland. Maryland 2-1-1 Eviction Prevention Maryland Legal Aide Maryland Volunteer Lawyers service application Economic Action Maryland Tenant Advocacy Program

Here are other resources available in Maryland

Maryland has established several programs to help families get through difficult times. Whether it's problems paying your water and energy bill or needing food the links below will help guide you. Home Energy Assistance Water Bill Assistance Food Resources 2-1-1 Maryland Health and Human Services