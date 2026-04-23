After scammers stole their savings, 3 Maryland women found support in each other

POTOMAC, Md. — Three local women who lost thousands of dollars in separate scams have turned their shared experiences into a mission to protect others. Dolores Miller, Judith Boivin, and Jane Dean connected through a global AARP fraud victim support group. The women later discovered they all live in the same Maryland county and now meet monthly to support one another and speak publicly about the emotional and financial toll scams can take.

Some of the scams lasted hours. Others stretched on for months.

"It was frightening. It's embarrassing. You lose your self-esteem. It's a horrible feeling," Miller said.

A fake Amazon call led to a bank impostor scam

Jane Dean said her ordeal started with what appeared to be a routine fraud alert.

"I got a call from Amazon one evening," Dean said.

The caller claimed someone was trying to purchase a laptop using her banking information before transferring her to someone posing as a bank representative. Dean said the caller even provided a legitimate phone number for her bank, which she verified online during the call.

The fake bank representative told Dean her identity was tied to a money laundering scheme involving someone in Mexico.

"There was a person in Mexico who was using my Social Security number and my name to launder $300,000," Dean said.

Dean said the scammer instructed her to withdraw her "clean money" and send it to attorneys for safe keeping in a government account. She said she was told not to tell anyone what was happening.

After making withdrawals at two banks, a manager at a third bank intervened.

"He looked at me and he said, 'Jane. What's going on?'" Dean recalled.

The manager later showed her one of the addresses where she had sent money.

"It was an empty house on a new home's construction lot," Dean said. "He said, 'You're being scammed.'"

Scammers stole more than $25,000 from Dean and nearly took another $32,000 before the bank stepped in.

A caller posing as police threatened arrest and demanded Bitcoin

Dolores Miller said she was shopping for birdseed when repeated calls from a "private number" finally convinced her to answer.

"The person on the other end of the line identified himself as a Montgomery County policeman," Miller said. "He said there was a warrant out for my arrest."

Miller said the caller texted her what appeared to be a warrant and warned that if she spoke to anyone, she could interfere with an active murder investigation.

"And that if I didn't cooperate, a murderer could go free," Miller said.

The caller instructed her to deposit cash into a Bitcoin kiosk and promised she would be reimbursed later. Miller said the scammer used intimidation tactics and even played what sounded like police radio chatter in the background to make the situation feel real.

Before leaving, Miller wrote a note to her husband explaining what was happening.

Her husband took the note to the sheriff's office and learned the entire story was fake.

By then, scammers had already stolen about $10,000 during the five-hour ordeal.

Fake police and FBI agents convinced retiree to drain savings

Judith Boivin said her scam lasted nearly four months after her caller ID displayed the Rockville Police Department.

"We have a warrant for your arrest," Boivin recalled the caller saying.

The caller accused her of money laundering before transferring her to someone pretending to be with the FBI. Boivin said she searched the names and phone numbers online during the calls and believed they appeared legitimate.

The fake FBI agent asked Boivin to become an "asset" in the investigation.

"We know you've lived in Mexico. We know you've been in other countries. We know your education, everything," Boivin said.

She later realized much of that information had likely been pulled from her LinkedIn profile.

Boivin said the scammer convinced her to liquidate her accounts so the government could temporarily protect her money.

"The total that I lost was approximately $600,000," Boivin said. "And it was the totality of my IRAs and my savings."

Despite warnings from her financial institution, Boivin believed she was helping investigators protect her identity and finances. She said she did not realize it was a scam until she heard from the Maryland Office of the Attorney General months later.

From scam victims to support system

The women now meet monthly to share their stories and help others recognize warning signs before it's too late.

"One of the last talks we had, a woman actually came to me afterwards and said, 'I believe you have saved me,'" Miller said.

Dean said the women have formed a close bond through their shared experiences.

"We're tight. We are very, very tight," Dean said. "We've got each other's back."

The women also encourage other victims to speak openly and seek support.

"There are people who are ashamed, embarrassed, humiliated," Dean said. "They can't carry the burden of this having happened to them alone because it really does diminish your own quality of life to carry that secret around."

Fraud fears are rising, and experts say anyone can become a target

New research from the AARP suggests concerns about scams and fraud continue to grow across the country.

According to AARP, nearly 4 in 10 U.S. adults, or roughly 103 million people, say they’ve already experienced fraud, while an estimated 159 million worry they could become victims in the future. The research found many Americans fear not being able to recover stolen money or seeing a loved one targeted.

The report also found that 9 in 10 Americans believe fraud can happen to anyone. Researchers say common habits like answering calls from unknown numbers, responding to suspicious texts, reusing passwords, or skipping multi-factor authentication can increase vulnerability to scams.

“Criminals are persistent, and awareness alone won’t stop them,” said Hank Greenberg, state director for AARP Maryland. “That’s why AARP is active in communities around the state — providing practical tools, trusted guidance, and support so people can better protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Throughout April, AARP Maryland is hosting fraud prevention events across the state, including community shred days, educational workshops, virtual events, and live tele-town halls with fraud experts. Click here for more information.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network also offers a free helpline with trained fraud specialists, scam alerts, and an online scam-tracking map where people can report fraud activity and see scams reported in their area. To reach the toll-free helpline, contact 877-908-3360 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.