Orioles kick off "Party at the Yard" with a celebration in honor of 410 Day

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are introducing new ways to bring fans to Camden Yards in 2026, including weekly block parties, postgame fireworks, and discounted tickets for college students.

The team is celebrating the city's deep neighborhood pride, down to the specific neighborhoods named by Mayor Brandon Scott. To honor this, the Orioles are hosting events like "410 Day," which features a block party at the ballpark before the game with live music, entertainment, and drink specials.

"One of the things that really sets Baltimore apart is its neighborhoods and the people within the neighborhoods, and they're all different. They have their own identities," said Jennifer Grondahl, the Orioles Senior VP of Communications

The Orioles plan to make the block parties a weekly event, with "Party at the Yard" on Friday nights. In addition to the traditional fireworks seen when an Orioles player hits a home run, 410 Day will feature a special postgame fireworks show.

"When people come together and can rally around things that lift up the city, and we believe Orioles baseball is a big part of that story," Grondahl said.

To attract local university students, the team is offering a $10 student pass for Friday night games. Students who show their college ID will also receive free transportation to the ballpark from their campus.

"I remember when I was in college, I was trying to save every penny," Grondahl said. "If you want to come out to the park on Friday night from your university campus, it's free for transportation."

The organization is also using promotions that have nothing to do with baseball to draw crowds, including a Tupac bobblehead.

The team hopes the new initiatives will attract both lifelong fans and those who have never attended a game.

"We want fans to come to Camden Yards, and there are hopefully are people that have never been here before, but as you know, it's the jewel of the city," Grondahl said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.