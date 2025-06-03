Coppin State athlete breaks school record, qualifies for NCAA championships

BALTIMORE — Jarrett Gentles set a new Coppin State University record in the 400m hurdles with a time of 49.78 seconds, and he's qualified for the NCAA national championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Years of hard work have culminated in an opportunity for the Newark, New Jersey, native to become a national champion. Gentles made history this past Friday night when he broke the 50-second barrier in the 400m hurdles.

"When I did see that I broke a record, I was just speechless, like I had my hand on my head. I was like, Oh my God," Gentles said.

The senior athlete knew he could shatter this benchmark, with his confidence stemming from dedicated preparation.

"I decided to focus a lot more on track this year than I ever had before. I cut off a lot of things I feel like wasn't like track-related. I tried to do more time in the training room, warm-ups, take them a little bit more seriously," Gentles said.

Gentles transferred to Coppin State last season seeking to challenge himself and reach championship-level heights.

"I know I needed to change: a new place to call home, different perspective, better training. I need to push myself, not be too comfortable," Gentles said.

His head coach, Carl Hicks, who had been following Gentles since high school, says the athlete has consistently put in the work.

"He came into work every day, came and grind every day, even days when he didn't feel like grinding, he put the work in. And that now it's all paying off," Hicks said.

Now, Gentles has the opportunity to achieve his lifelong dream.

"National champion. I got my eyes set on it, as I said before; it's every track athlete's dream, and right now I'm living it," Gentles said.

Making the achievement even more special, Gentles is working to bring his mother, who is from Jamaica and now lives in New Jersey, to see him compete in person for the first time.

"It's my last season. It should be the best, the best gift for her, honestly, to see me win a national championship," Gentles said.

The NCAA national championships will be held from June 11 through June 14 at the University of Oregon.

