Daughter searching for answers in her mother's murder

BALTIMORE — A daughter is breaking her silence, wanting to know who killed her mother.

Ayanna Copeland will stop at nothing until her mom's case is solved.

"I don't even know if that person is still out there. But it's worth a try seeing if they are," said Copeland.

Each day that passes for Copeland is another ride on the emotional roller coaster. She's hopeful someone finds the person who is responsible for killing her mother, but she also knows that 31 years since the day of her death means chances are slim.

"I don't want to live the rest of my life and when it's time for me to go, knowing that this hasn't been solved. So, I think for me now, even if I can't solve it, at least I tried. At least I did something. I want her to be able to look down and see that, OK, my daughter is doing something," said Copeland.

Her mother, Toby Weaver, was only 21 years old at the time of her murder on October 7, 1993.

According to the police report, someone found Weaver's body in the rear alley of 518 North Collington Avenue with multiple stab wounds. Copeland says detectives told her it was one of the worst discoveries they'd ever seen.

"She suffered a pretty brutal and fatal stabbing... [her] throat being slit, stabbed multiple times, being cut open. That kind of thing,"

Copeland was only seven months old at the time of her mom's murder, so she doesn't have any memories with her. Her grandmother, who raised her, passed away last month. She says now is the right time to be relentless in the pursuit of justice.

"I think as long as I keep my foot in it, something, God willing, will come out of this," said Copeland.

She continues to speak with the Baltimore Police Department. Unfortunately, there aren't any developing leads in the case.

Police are offering a cash reward if you have any information that leads to an arrest.

If you would like to submit a tip, click here.