Police look to ID human skull & bones discovered in Baltimore County

KINGSVILLE, Md. — It's been more than two years since Baltimore County Police discovered a human skull and bones along a wooded area in Kingsville.

The remains, believed to belong to a Hispanic woman between the age of 20 and 30-years-old, were located in the 8300 block of Bradshaw Road on March 9 and 27, 2024.

Despite DNA analysis and Genetic Genealogy, detectives have been unable to identify her.

While it's unclear of how the woman died, those who know of anyone disappearing around that time are urged to come forward and call police at 410-887-4636.