ANNAPOLIS, Md. — His mother, Beverly Reed, remembered him as someone who touched everyone around him.

"He was a great kid. Loved by all his friends," Reed told WMAR-2 News.

Friends knew Charles Carroll Jr. by the nickname "Butter," a name that came from his aunt, who thought he was so light when she held him as a baby.

Parents to honor son ten years since Annapolis killing Parents to honor son ten years since Annapolis killing

"Just a nice kid that would like, give you the shirt off his back," added Charles Carroll Sr., his father.

Ten years after Charles Carroll Jr. was found shot dead in Annapolis, his parents are pleading with the community to come forward with information, and this weekend, they will gather on the block where he was killed to honor his memory.

Carroll, who went by CJ, was found shot in a car that had crashed into a home on the 900 block of Royal Street on July 28, 2016. That same week, he had learned he landed an HVAC job set to begin in September, a first day he never had.

Beverly Reed

Annapolis police, who have worked several leads on the case, say there are not enough witnesses coming forward to bring the case to charges.

"This homicide remains an open law enforcement investigation," said a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office, "and anyone with information that could help bring justice for the Carroll family for their terrible loss is encouraged to contact the Annapolis Police Department or the FBI."

Reed said the family just wants their moment in court.

"Whether we win or lose," Reed said, "so we can have some type of closure."

"We're asking our community that I served so faithfully in Annapolis for over 30 some years in the ministry that do the right thing. Do the right thing and stop being silent on the things that matter, so we're pleading with the community," Carroll, Sr. said.

Saturday's gathering on Royal Street will include words, photos, and a dove release in CJ's honor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-9000.

READ MORE: Maryland Cold Case: Parents still seeking answers in son’s 2016 Annapolis murder

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