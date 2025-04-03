Maryland Cold Case: Parents still seeking answers in son’s 2016 Annapolis murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Charles Carroll Jr., known as "CJ," was just 25 years old when his life was cut short in 2016. His parents are still searching for answers and justice nearly a decade later.

"He was a pretty good kid, just like any other kid," remembers Beverly Reed, CJ's mother, as she reflects on her son's life.

CJ was a father of two young children, and was working toward establishing a career in heating and air conditioning. His father, Charles Carroll Sr., serves as a pastor at the New Creations Deliverance Ministries in Annapolis.

"He just was a humorous, down to earth person. Would, you know, give you the shirt off his back, wouldn't hurt a fly," Charles Sr. recalled. "And so when this happened, we were just devastated that anyone would want to hurt a kid like him."

CJ was Charles Sr.'s first-born son and a graduate of Annapolis High School.

On July 28, 2016, police found CJ shot in a car which had crashed into an apartment building on Royal Street in Annapolis. The news devastated his family.

"And 'unfortunately' - when you hear that word: 'unfortunately,' you know that it's not gonna be good," Charles Sr. said, recounting the moment he learned of his son's death. "Expired, they used the word expired. And it was just the worst day of our life. And here it is nine years later, it's still the worst day of our life."

Beverly Reed describes her ongoing struggle: "It seems as if I'm just stuck in place where I can't move forward, I can't move backward. I can't mourn my child because I'm too busy fighting for justice."

Despite the case going cold, Annapolis Police say they're still actively working on leads. Corporal William Noel, who handles cold cases for the Annapolis Police Department, shared insights about CJ.

"He seemed to be liked by everybody. He seemed to be the kind of kid that could move from one group to the next with ease. He had friends everywhere," Cpl. Noel explained.

While investigators have several leads, they currently don't have what's needed to bring the case to a prosecutor, Noel explained. Noel believes there are people with crucial information who haven't come forward.

"I think there are people that know a lot more than had been shared with us, and I understand that a lot of people don't want to have conversations with police," Noel said. "You can't do anything about that, but appeal to their humanity that, 'hey, someone died over something [which was] to me probably senseless. So, help us get this family some kind of relief."

Through his grief, Charles Sr. maintains hope that someone will come forward with information.

"Hopefully somebody will see this today and say, I want to come forward and help this family. Because he was a good kid," said Charles Sr.

Beverly has made a promise to return to her son's grave when justice is finally served. Until then, the family continues its quest for answers.

If you have any information about the murder of Charles Carroll Jr., please contact the Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-9000.

