Maryland Cold Cases: A look back at 2025

BALTIMORE — Our Maryland Cold Cases series looks to shed new light on unsolved cases in our state, and to help investigators uncover new details with tips from the public.

We're taking a look back on the cold cases we examined in 2025, and the new developments across the state.

In January, the mother of Nicholas Tonic, a young man found murdered in Hanover in 2003, reached out to us to highlight her son's case.

"Time has passed, but the feeling doesn't go away, so that same feeling that I felt, when I went to that car, when I looked in the car, when I saw the bloodstains in the car. That doesn't go away," Susan Baker said.

Weeks later in February, after our story, tips led Anne Arundel County and FBI investigators to a search in Millersville.

"Right now, based on your reporting, has brought us this location. We're circling in on persons of interest that would have been involved," Detective George Davis said.

Next, to a Baltimore City case: Over the summer, an acquaintance contacted our team, and a mother and daughter pleaded for answers in the 2021 murder of Tony McLean.

McLean, 49, was a bus driver who loved his family and dreamt of starting his own daycare business.

"He's still loved, it's still pouring every day. I go out to his site somedays, I sit there and talk. Some days I sit there and cry. Sometimes I just wish he was here," Tadashi Hudson said.

And in Baltimore County, Mark Levasseur was shot dead the week before Christmas in 1988 at his Rosedale apartment.

His mother, Wanda, has gone 36 years without closure.

"I think there still should be someone who knew something. Since his circle of friends was so wide, not only through school and scouts, but through his work," Wanda Levasseur said.

And Harford County sheriff's deputies told WMAR-2 News first that they had indicted 45-year-old Gary Williams in the 2007 Edgewood murder of David Byrd after key details from a witness.

"Especially all this time," Det. Kevin Smith said of his conversation with Byrd's wife, "I think it took her a little bit back that, 18 years later it's finally coming. But I think she was happy that someone's going to be held accountable."

We look forward to highlighting a new cold case every Thursday night in 2026. If you have an unsolved case you want to see us highlight, email me directly at watson@wmar.com.