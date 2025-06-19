Baltimore bus driver's family still seeking answers 4 years after his murder

BALTIMORE — His life was cut short at age 49 on April 10, 2021, and his family is still without answers.

Tony McLean was a loving father and an MTA bus driver who lived in northwest Baltimore. An acquaintance reached out to Maryland Cold Cases, requesting an entry on McLean's unsolved murder.

WMAR-2 News met with members of his family, steps away from the front door where Rosa McLean, Tony's mother, received news that her son had been shot. She still remembers that day.

"The detective came here, knocked on the door and told me he was shot. In his car, on Wabash," said Rosa.

WMAR, Contributed Photo Rosa McLean displays a photo of her late son, Tony.

"They never found out why, where, who, nothing," said Rosa.

Tony McLean became one of Baltimore's 337 homicide victims in 2021. Four years later, the family still has no answers about who killed him, or why.

"My dad had a heart of gold, he was a very kind person, he was very nice, he was very empathetic. He thought about everyone except for himself," said Tadashi Hudson, McLean's daughter.

Nothing in the world mattered more to McLean than his family. He was a father to ten children, both biological and step, and had dreams of starting his own daycare business.

"When we were younger, we used to take a bunch of family trips around this time," Hudson added.

"I would like it the most when we used to do dinners, at my grandma's house, or even at his house when he cooked and he would bring everyone over for that. Just so he could see everybody," said Hudson.

Contributed Photo

"We're still trying to figure it out, four years later," said Hudson.

Another Father's Day has passed without Tony and without answers. Baltimore Police did not provide a quote for this story, and it's been a long time since his mother and daughter heard anything new about the case.

"I'm still reaching out, and still nobody's calling me back," Rosa told WMAR-2 News.

Tony McLean left behind many who loved him. His oldest granddaughter recently graduated from high school, a milestone he wasn't able to witness.

"He's still loved. It's still pouring every day. I go out to his site some days and I just sit there and talk. And some days I sit there and cry. Some days I just wish he was here," said Hudson.

Tony's family wants anyone who has information to come forward. If you have information about this case, you can text Baltimore Police at 443-902-4824.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.