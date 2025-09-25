Witness statement leads to indictment of incarcerated man in 2007 Harford County cold case murder

BEL AIR, Md. — A murder case which went cold for nearly two decades in Harford County is closed after a witness came forward with a key statement, according to investigators with the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Gary Williams, 45, was indicted for the murder of 30-year-old David Byrd, who was stabbed to death in Edgewood in August 2007. Williams is currently serving a 25-year drug sentence at Petersburg Federal Correctional Institution in Virginia, authorities told WMAR-2 News.

Detective Kevin Smith, an investigator with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, was assigned to the unsolved case earlier this year.

"This case was just, taking that one person to come forward and do the right thing. That's what changed everything in this case," Smith told WMAR-2 News.

WMAR Det. Kevin Smith, Harford County Sheriff's Office

Smith explained that many weren't forthcoming with investigators when the murder first occurred. Nearly 18 years later, however, he re-contacted a witness, which led to the breakthrough.

"People change over time, perspectives change over time, and this individual thought it was the right thing to do now," Smith said.

According to Smith, the witness revealed that Williams had "made comments" to the witness "about his participation in the homicide."

Byrd was a Harford County husband and father when he was killed. Smith said Byrd and Williams were friends, and investigators believe there was some kind of fight that led to the murder.

Harford County Sheriff's Office David Byrd

About 18 years to the date since the murder, a grand jury indicted Williams. He will now have to face the charges in Harford County.

Smith contacted Byrd's wife to discuss the indictment.

"Especially all this time, I think it took her a little bit back. No one's expecting this call. 18 years later, it's finally coming. I think she was happy that someone's going to be held accountable," Smith said.

"I think, from the evidence, and people we've spoken with, I think we have our person, and I think no matter how long it's been or whatever the crime is you have to be held accountable for your actions, especially when you take someone's life," he added.

Harford County still has several unsolved cases that may need public assistance. Anyone with information that can help detectives solve a case is asked to call (410) 838-6600.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.