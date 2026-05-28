Lansdowne cold case still unsolved: Who killed Reginald Mack?

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Reginald Mack was shot and killed on McDowell Lane in Lansdowne in late May 2010. Police say his mother and sister found him bleeding on the ground. 16 years later, no one has been charged.

It was a Friday evening on McDowell Lane in Lansdowne; the Baltimore-Washington Parkway to the west, and Annapolis Road to the east. Mack had been outside talking to someone he knew when someone else walked up and shot him several times in the chest.

Robert McCullough, now chief of the Baltimore County Police Department, described the shooting at the time.

"Witnesses only report that the male subject actually walked up toward him, extended his arm, fired what appeared to be a handgun and fled the area," McCullough said.

Mack's mother and sister then went outside and found him lying on the ground, bleeding. First responders rushed him to Shock Trauma, where he died.

Detectives told WMAR-2 News Mack had been living on McDowell Lane with his mother and sister, and was in the process of separating from his wife and moving to Maryland from Virginia. He had been in Maryland about a week and a half before he was murdered. Police also said his wife had nothing to do with his murder.

Mack had previously served in the Army.

16 years later, police are determined to find whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-887-3943.