Husband charged with murder in Michelle Rust's 2002 disappearance

TOWSON, Md. — After two decades of investigation, an arrest has been made in the investigation into the disappearance of Michelle Rust.

Dwight Rust Jr., Michelle's husband, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.

He was arrested on April 21 and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Michelle was last seen on July 20, 2002. At the time, Dwight told officers she left their home around 9:30 a.m. to go to the store to pick up items for their son's third birthday party and had not returned.

RELATED: MISSING IN MARYLAND: Michelle Rust disappeared July 2002

The family began searching for Michelle right away.

They checked several nearby Walmarts, hoping a surveillance camera might have caught a glimpse of Michelle on video, but there was no sign of the 24-year-old missing mom.

She was last seen driving a green Dodge van.

During a search of various neighborhoods, her father-in-law located her van in the 2400 block of Zion Road.

It was found parked and unoccupied, with a key broken off in the driver's door lock.

In the twenty years since, police have only ruled out two people as suspects in this case: Michelle's parents, Ray and Gwen Lins.