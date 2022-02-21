MISSING IN MARYLAND: Michelle Rust case remains unsolved for nearly 20 years

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County woman has been missing for nearly two decades. Police say she went to the store and never returned home.

Michelle Rust was last seen on July 20, 2002, and her family has been without answers ever since.

The case received a lot of attention when Michelle disappeared 20 years ago. She disappeared on the day of what was supposed to be her son's third birthday party.

Her husband told police she left their Halethorpe home to go to the store that morning.

Later that day, Michelle's 1998 green Dodge Caravan was found along a street by Hillcrest Park in nearby Lansdowne.

Baltimore County Police Cpl. Donna Carter said “the key actually was in the driver’s side door, broken off, inside of that caravan when it was found. Neighbors in the area were questioned about anything they may have seen. And, unfortunately nobody saw anything leading to how that van got there or who may have driven it.”

As far as what happened to the 24-year-old missing mom after that, Baltimore County detectives believe Michelle fell victim to foul play.

“Her credit cards were never used, there was no ATM activity, her checking account never had checks written against it, so foul play was assumed. Also, she was a diabetic and she was a devoted mother, so it just doesn't make sense,” Carter said.

Michelle is described as having red hair and blue eyes. She stands 5’ 4” and weighed about 140 pounds at the time of her disappearance.

Michelle's family, police, and the community searched the surrounding area to find her.

Besides finding the minivan, there have been no leads in this case. In 20 years, police don't have any suspects either.

“The only people who have been ruled out as suspects are her mother and father, other than that, there's not much that we can say who a suspect may or may not be,” Carter said.

Meanwhile, much of the science and technology used in finding a missing person has changed over the last 20 years: DNA, cell phone tracking, cell phone video along with doorbell cameras are just a few of the resources police can now use to get answers for worried families.

“A person doesn’t just disappear off the face of the earth. It's just so hard not being able to give all of these families’ answers. With as many missing persons and cold cases that we have, we try to work them and no case is ever too cold. There’s no information that’s too small. We’re always hoping to get that little piece of information that can bring closure to somebody,” Carter said.