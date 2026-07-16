Halepthorpe home invasion killing unsolved since 2019

HALETHORPE, Md. — On August 12, 2019, just before 6 a.m., the quiet of a summer Monday morning on Shelbourne Road in Halethorpe was broken by gunfire.

Drevon Williams, 28, was found lying on his bedroom floor with a gunshot wound. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The neighborhood sits near the athletic fields at UMBC and Arbutus Middle School.

"We were just totally shocked, because we were never, in all the years I've been here, we've never had anything like that happen," a neighbor said.

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Police say 3 suspects forced their way into the home through a back door, went directly to Williams' room, and shot him dead before fleeing in an unknown vehicle. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Williams was later described as an aspiring rap artist.

This August will mark 7 years since Williams' death, and the case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

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