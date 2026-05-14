Dundalk auto shop owners found dead at home in 1983, case still unsolved

DUNDALK, Md. — Joseph Magaskie and his wife, Helen, also known as Toby, were found stabbed to death in their Dundalk home on a Friday in July 1983. More than 40 years later, their killer has never been caught.

Baltimore County Police say a neighbor discovered the couple at their home on Eder Road, just off North Point Boulevard. Both had been stabbed in the upper body.

Police say the home had been ransacked.

The Magaskies had spent more than 20 years selling used cars at Auto Liquidators on North Point Boulevard. Friends told WMAR at the time that Joe's health had been failing, leading the couple to sell the business, roughly 7 months before their deaths.

Police also say there was a for-sale sign in the front yard, and mail in the mailbox.

When Joe didn't show up to the dealership that Friday, coworkers said it was out of character.

"It makes you, like, paranoid," a coworker said. "You get nervous, and you're always looking over your shoulder. Someone's following you, you check the whole house out before you retire to go to sleep."

According to reporting at the time, the couple was known to carry large amounts of cash to make car deals. Many speculated robbery was the motive. Police are still working to determine whether it was, and to identify whoever killed them.

"Joe comes up every day, and we're friends, and he'd rather play cards and eat. We'll play a little gin rummy and talk, just that's about all," another coworker said. "Joe was a funny kind of guy. He just enjoyed his card playing, and liked being on the boulevard."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-887-3943.

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