41 years ago: Missing man’s remains found near Woodlawn Cemetery, case still unsolved

LOCHEARN, Md. — A man out for a walk on a Sunday in April 1985 couldn't believe his eyes.

There, in the woods steps away from an elementary school and from Woodlawn Cemetery, he came upon what looked like human remains

"The skeletonized remains are found there in the woods," Cpl. Dona Carter, a cold case investigator for Baltimore County Police, told WMAR-2 News. "They're kind of in a shallow grave. They had been partially buried there."

It took a long time to figure out who those remains belonged to. Still intact, though, was a watch bearing the initials of Stuart McKenzie.

WMAR, Baltimore County Police Dept.

More police work revealed McKenzie died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Although people were calling about the 41-year-old case as early as a few years ago, police say investigators have exhausted many leads, and that DNA hasn't worked out. The location of McKenzie's body was found also didn't appear to be significant to the case.

But detectives have reason to believe it wasn't a stranger who killed McKenzie, whom police say had daughter and previously served in the Navy.

"We do believe that it was somebody that he knew that is responsible for this murder, so we just need somebody to come forward with any information in order to push this case forward," Carter said.

Police are still working to solve his murder. If you have anything that can help them, call 410-887-3943.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.