TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's help to solve a 25-year-old cold case after a 56-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a Towson dry cleaners.

Mary Roe was found dead just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2001, inside Atlantic Cleaners on Walker Avenue.

Police said Roe, who was known to get to work early, was stabbed multiple times shortly before the owner arrived to open the business.

25 years ago: Woman found stabbed to death at Towson cleaners 25 years ago: Woman found stabbed to death at Towson cleaners

"The owner of Atlantic Cleaners came in, as he normally does, to open up the store. When he opened the front door, he discovered the employee dead behind the counter, suffering from upper body trauma," a Baltimore County Police spokeswoman said.

The violence shocked customers and neighbors on Walker Avenue, a largely quiet cut-through for drivers heading from York Road to Loch Raven Boulevard.

WMAR

"I’m saddened by it. As anyone around here should be. We’ve been patrons of this place for a long time," Jack Thomas, a customer of 30 years, told WMAR at the time.

A quarter century later, investigators still lack sufficient evidence pointing to a suspect or a motive for targeting Roe.

Police are pushing to get closure for her loved ones, and recently renewed a plea, are urging anyone with information to call 410-887-3943.

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