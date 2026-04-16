1999: Windsor Mill woman found dead at home, car found in city days later

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — It was a Wednesday evening: November 10, 1999, in a neighborhood a stone's throw from I-70 and Security Square Mall.

Barbara Jean Manns was found dead inside her Windsor Mill home on Fairbrook Road. Police believe she had not been home for long before she was discovered by her husband on a Wednesday evening.

Baltimore County Police Department Baltimore County Police scene video.

Investigators noted signs of a burglary at the home; the unsolved killing rattled the sense of security for those living in the neighborhood.

Less than a week after the stabbing, Manns' 1999 Chevy Cavalier was found seven miles away on the 2400 block of Winchester Street in west Baltimore City.

Baltimore County Police Department Manns' vehicle.

A detective told WMAR-2 News the killer clearly drove the car from the scene, as the driver's side was covered in blood.

The detective also said the killer left evidence behind, which is currently being examined with the help of new forensic technology.

Anyone who remembers anything about November 1999 in either of those areas and can help find the killer is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

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