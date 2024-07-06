Watch Now
Heating Up Cold Cases: Week 1 Wrap

Posted at 9:00 AM, Jul 06, 2024

We're heating up cold cases this July and here's a look at the stories we've highlighted in this first week.

Nyah Hairston
On Monday, we looked at the case of 20-year-old Nyah Hairston whose case is only a couple of months old, but Maryland State Police are working to keep it from going cold. Here are the critical details:

  • Friday, May 3, 2024 before 10:45 p.m.
  • She was shot on 495 near Landsdowne
  • Police think it may have been a road rage case

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Maryland State Police at 443-829-9227.

Kitera Bishop
On Tuesday, we highlighted the case of 23-year-old Kietra Bishop, a mother shot and killed in her own home. Here are the critical details:

  • Thursday, May 16, 2019 around 1 a.m.
  • Shots fired from outside on the 8800 block of Fontana Lane
  • More than 20 shots were fired

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division 410-887-3943.

Margaret Estelle Jones
On Wednesday, we highlighted the case of 92-year-old Margaret Estelle Jones, known to some as 'Mama Hubcap' for her collection of hubcaps. Here are the critical details:

  • Before 8:58 a.m. on May 15, 1982
  • Found in her home on the first block of North Point Blvd
  • Her son had checked on her the day before

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division at 410-887-3943.

Mary Roe
On Thursday, we highlighted the case of 56-year-old Mary Roe, who worked at Atlantic Cleaners. Here are the critical details:

  • March 24, 2001, before 8 a.m.
  • Found behind the counter at the Atlantic Cleaners on Walker Avenue
  • Stabbed multiple times

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division at 410-887-3943.

Robert "Robby" Johnson
On Friday, we highlighted the case of Robert "Bobby" Johnson, a professional photographer in Baltimore County. Here are the critical details of the case:

  • Before Saturday, June 4, 2005
  • Found at his home 5900 block Gwynn Oak Ave
  • His 1998 white Pontiac Trans Sport minivan was found burned early morning June 3.

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division at 410-887-3943.

