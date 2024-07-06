Heating Up Cold Cases: Week 1 Wrap

We're heating up cold cases this July and here's a look at the stories we've highlighted in this first week.

Nyah Hairston

On Monday, we looked at the case of 20-year-old Nyah Hairston whose case is only a couple of months old, but Maryland State Police are working to keep it from going cold. Here are the critical details:



Friday, May 3, 2024 before 10:45 p.m.

She was shot on 495 near Landsdowne

Police think it may have been a road rage case

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Maryland State Police at 443-829-9227.

Kitera Bishop

On Tuesday, we highlighted the case of 23-year-old Kietra Bishop, a mother shot and killed in her own home. Here are the critical details:

Thursday, May 16, 2019 around 1 a.m.

Shots fired from outside on the 8800 block of Fontana Lane

More than 20 shots were fired

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division 410-887-3943.

Margaret Estelle Jones

On Wednesday, we highlighted the case of 92-year-old Margaret Estelle Jones, known to some as 'Mama Hubcap' for her collection of hubcaps. Here are the critical details:

Before 8:58 a.m. on May 15, 1982

Found in her home on the first block of North Point Blvd

Her son had checked on her the day before

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division at 410-887-3943.

Mary Roe

On Thursday, we highlighted the case of 56-year-old Mary Roe, who worked at Atlantic Cleaners. Here are the critical details:

March 24, 2001, before 8 a.m.

Found behind the counter at the Atlantic Cleaners on Walker Avenue

Stabbed multiple times

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division at 410-887-3943.

Robert "Robby" Johnson

On Friday, we highlighted the case of Robert "Bobby" Johnson, a professional photographer in Baltimore County. Here are the critical details of the case:

Before Saturday, June 4, 2005

Found at his home 5900 block Gwynn Oak Ave

His 1998 white Pontiac Trans Sport minivan was found burned early morning June 3.

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division at 410-887-3943.