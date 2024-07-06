Heating Up Cold Cases: Week 1 Wrap

We're heating up cold cases this July and here's a look at the stories we've highlighted in this first week.
Nyah Hairston
On Monday, we looked at the case of 20-year-old Nyah Hairston whose case is only a couple of months old, but Maryland State Police are working to keep it from going cold. Here are the critical details:
- Friday, May 3, 2024 before 10:45 p.m.
- She was shot on 495 near Landsdowne
- Police think it may have been a road rage case
If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Maryland State Police at 443-829-9227.
Kitera Bishop
On Tuesday, we highlighted the case of 23-year-old Kietra Bishop, a mother shot and killed in her own home. Here are the critical details:
- Thursday, May 16, 2019 around 1 a.m.
- Shots fired from outside on the 8800 block of Fontana Lane
- More than 20 shots were fired
If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division 410-887-3943.
Margaret Estelle Jones
On Wednesday, we highlighted the case of 92-year-old Margaret Estelle Jones, known to some as 'Mama Hubcap' for her collection of hubcaps. Here are the critical details:
- Before 8:58 a.m. on May 15, 1982
- Found in her home on the first block of North Point Blvd
- Her son had checked on her the day before
If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division at 410-887-3943.
Mary Roe
On Thursday, we highlighted the case of 56-year-old Mary Roe, who worked at Atlantic Cleaners. Here are the critical details:
- March 24, 2001, before 8 a.m.
- Found behind the counter at the Atlantic Cleaners on Walker Avenue
- Stabbed multiple times
If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division at 410-887-3943.
Robert "Robby" Johnson
On Friday, we highlighted the case of Robert "Bobby" Johnson, a professional photographer in Baltimore County. Here are the critical details of the case:
- Before Saturday, June 4, 2005
- Found at his home 5900 block Gwynn Oak Ave
- His 1998 white Pontiac Trans Sport minivan was found burned early morning June 3.
If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Unsolved Case Division at 410-887-3943.