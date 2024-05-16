Police still looking for leads in unsolved murder of Baltimore County woman

BALTIMORE COUNTY — It's been five years since Kitera Bishop was fatally shot in her home.

Around 1 a.m., on May 16, 2019, someone walked behind Bishop's home and fired multiple shots into the family's TV room.

While there were other people with her at the time, Bishop caught the brunt of the gunfire.

RELATED:Rosedale woman gunned down through patio door

Police say she was shot more than 20 times. Any potential suspects were gone by the time police arrived.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the killing or whether this was the work of a single gunman or multiple suspects for that matter.

Anyone with information regarding this case may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.