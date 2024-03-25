A case gone cold for 23 years

TOWSON, Md. — It was like clockwork.

The manager arrived to work at Atlantic Cleaners on Walker Avenue early on the morning of March 24, 2001, just like she always did.

“I would look out the window from the bathroom and notice Mary’s car was here every morning around five o’clock,” said Karen Jackson, who lives next door to the cleaners, “She was here very early every morning."

But 56-year-old Mary Roe’s routine may have been too predictable.

When a colleague arrived just before eight o’clock, they discovered Mary’s lifeless body behind the front counter.

Investigators say they still don’t have a motive for the killing, but Roe was stabbed multiple times.

Despite the bloody scene, investigators found nothing that could lead them to a suspect.

“I do not think we have any DNA evidence related to this case, but again, anybody that may have any information or if the individual wants to come forward to talk about this heinous crime, we would be more than welcome to talk to our detectives,” said Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin.

It is a case, which has remained a mystery for more than two decades now, although some residents remember it as if it were yesterday.

“I saw the owner standing out like this, and I called my neighbor and she came over and then two workers—-they walked up and I guess the owner told them what had happened and by that point, police were everywhere,” recalled Jackson.

If you have information that could help break this case, you’re asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020.

