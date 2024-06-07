GWYNN OAK, Md. — A two-story house in the 5900 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue set the stage for the gruesome murder of 35-year-old Robert “Robby” Johnson in June of 2005.

“We saw the police vehicles and everything that pulled up,” recalled Adrian Jackson, one of the victim’s neighbors, “So he could have been in there… who knows how long?”

Reached by telephone, we spoke with one of the victim’s family members, who did not wish to be identified, who still has vivid memories of the day that Johnson’s body was discovered.

One of Robby’s cousins says she called police to conduct a welfare check after his young daughter, Jasmine, called her filled with concern.

“She had not been able to get in touch with her father that morning, and instantly I attempted to contact him and everything went straight to voicemail, which is something that would never ever happen with Robby ever,” she told us.

Police discovered Robby’s body just inside his front door, dead from a stab wound to the neck.

The former Poly grad had gone on to launch his own professional photography business, and he was well known to promoters and deejays on the club scene.

“It was a big no snitching-type era and there are a lot of people who are just no longer there to share the story,” said his cousin, “but his interaction with so many different people in the night club scene could definitely turn things upside down.”

Robby’s cousin says after his murder, the family learned he had just taken out a life insurance policy a few days earlier.

Whether that was coincidence or whether he knew his life may be in danger, no one knows for sure, but it’s part of the mystery that has left his family torn with grief for 19 years and counting.

“It’s gut-wrenching. There’s no closure. There’s nothing.”