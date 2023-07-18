Watch Now
Customers camp out for long awaited grand opening of Raising Cane's in Westminster

Posted at 9:07 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 09:14:40-04

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Many in Westminster camped out overnight Tuesday for the long awaited grand opening of Raising Cane's.

The newest location sits at the corner of Englar Road and 140 (Baltimore Boulevard).

Known for its chicken fingers, the Louisiana-based fast-food chain offered the first 100 customers in line a free t-shirt and meal coupon.

The restaurant also held a random drawing awarding 20 lucky customers with a grand prize of free food for a year.

Raising Cane's currently has two other locations in Maryland, including in Towson and Waldorf.

Plans are underway to open more in the near future. One in Gambrills is expected to open later this year, with Owings Mills soon to follow.

