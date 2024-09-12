Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Slim Chickens to open first Baltimore-area restaurant

Slim Chickens coming to Gambrills
WMAR
Slim Chickens coming to Gambrills<br/>
Slim Chickens coming to Gambrills
Posted

GAMBRILLS, Md. — The national chicken chain Slim Chickens will soon open its first Baltimore-area restaurant, on Crain Highway in Gambrills, Anne Arundel County.

Slim Chickens already has two locations in the southern part of the state.

The restaurant at 1076 Crain Highway - near Capitol Raceway Road - will officially open Sept. 23.

RELATED | Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland

Slim Chickens is based in Arkansas and offers chicken tenders, wings, mac bowl meals, sandwiches, salads, wraps, chicken & waffles, sides like fried okra, and desserts including milkshakes.

The company has more than 200 locations.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices