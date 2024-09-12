Slim Chickens to open first Baltimore-area restaurant

GAMBRILLS, Md. — The national chicken chain Slim Chickens will soon open its first Baltimore-area restaurant, on Crain Highway in Gambrills, Anne Arundel County.

Slim Chickens already has two locations in the southern part of the state.

The restaurant at 1076 Crain Highway - near Capitol Raceway Road - will officially open Sept. 23.

RELATED | Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland

Slim Chickens is based in Arkansas and offers chicken tenders, wings, mac bowl meals, sandwiches, salads, wraps, chicken & waffles, sides like fried okra, and desserts including milkshakes.

The company has more than 200 locations.