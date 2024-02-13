Watch Now
Wendy's in Annapolis offering free food for a year

Posted at 12:27 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 12:27:09-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wendy's restaurants around the country are undergoing new remodeling.

One of them happens to be nearby in Annapolis, at 1454 White Hall Road.

On February 17 Flynn Restaurant Group, who owns that particular Wendy's, will celebrate their new look.

That day the first 100 customers in line to buy something will get a VIP voucher for a year's worth of free food.

There's only a few things you need to know...

Customers have to be at least 16-years-old in order to get a ticket.

It's valid once a week for an entire year. Free food options include one sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit per each visit.

Flynn Restaurant Group recently held similar events at Wendy's locations in Gambrills, Glen Burnie and Columbia.

