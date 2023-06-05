Wendy's in Gambrills offering free food for a year

GAMBRILLS, Md. — Wendy's restaurants around the country are undergoing new remodeling.

One of them happens to be right here in Maryland, off northbound Route 3 in Gambrills.

On June 10 Flynn Restaurant Group, which owns that particular Wendy's, will show off their new look with a huge celebration.

That day dining room doors open at 10:30am. The first 100 customers in line who buy something get a VIP ticket for a year's worth of free food.

There's only a few things you need to know...

Customers have to be at least 16-years-old in order to get a ticket.

The ticket is good to use once a week for an entire year. Free food options include one sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit per each visit.

Flynn Restaurant Group says they plan on reopening several other Wendy's throughout the greater Baltimore area in the near future.