Wendy's in Glen Burnie offering free food for a year

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Wendy's restaurants around the country are undergoing new remodeling.

One of them happens to be in nearby Glen Burnie, in the 6900 block of Ritchie Highway.

On July 29 Flynn Restaurant Group, who owns that particular Wendy's, will show off their new look with a huge celebration.

That day dining room doors open at 10:30am. The first 100 customers in line who buy something get a VIP ticket for a year's worth of free food.

There's only a few things you need to know...

Customers have to be at least 16-years-old in order to get a ticket.

The ticket is good to use once a week for an entire year. Free food options include one sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit per each visit.

Flynn Restaurant Group recently held similar events at Wendy's locations in Gambrills and Columbia.

Plans are underway to unveil new remodels at other Wendy's throughout the greater Baltimore region, including in Dundalk.