Wendy's in Columbia offering free food for a year

COLUMBIA, Md. — Wendy's restaurants around the country are undergoing new remodeling.

One of them happens to be right here in Maryland, off Route 108 in Columbia.

On July 15 Flynn Restaurant Group, which owns that particular Wendy's, will show off their new look with a huge celebration.

That day dining room doors open at 10:30am. The first 100 customers in line who buy something get a VIP ticket for a year's worth of free food.

There's only a few things you need to know...

Customers have to be at least 16-years-old in order to get a ticket.

The ticket is good to use once a week for an entire year. Free food options include one sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit per each visit.

Flynn Restaurant Group held a similar event last month for the reopening of Wendy's in Gambrills.

Plans are underway to reopen several other locations throughout the greater Baltimore area in the near future.